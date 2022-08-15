Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.97 Million Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. MDU Resources Group comprises 1.9% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,063,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,319,000 after purchasing an additional 139,578 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 308,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,122 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,780,000 after purchasing an additional 120,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,408,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDU traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,052. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

