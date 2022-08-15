Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $412,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,178,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.