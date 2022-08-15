Barry Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,926 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 309.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.51. 821,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,255,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.69. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

