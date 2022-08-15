Barry Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,838 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Manulife Financial accounts for about 1.2% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 31,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $276,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 653,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,952,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE MFC traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.90. 121,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,322,585. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.258 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.38.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.