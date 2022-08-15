Barry Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,803 shares during the quarter. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF comprises 3.1% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.02% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $11,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000.

PSK traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,823. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $43.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.33.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

