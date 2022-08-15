Barry Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.56. 85,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,171,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $111.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.