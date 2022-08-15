Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,700 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 131,700 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Barrett Business Services Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BBSI stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.09. 788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,169. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $57.76 and a 52-week high of $86.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.61. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Barrett Business Services

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

In other news, CEO Gary Kramer acquired 1,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.13 per share, with a total value of $70,130.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,048.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBSI. Sidoti restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

