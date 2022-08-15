Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) to Issue $0.02 — Dividend

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Monday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd.

Barnwell Industries stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 164,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,838. Barnwell Industries has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.68 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 244.31%.

In other Barnwell Industries news, Director Douglas N. Woodrum purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares during the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

