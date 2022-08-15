Barclays Cuts Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Price Target to $14.00

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SMWB has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Similarweb from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Similarweb in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE SMWB opened at $8.43 on Thursday. Similarweb has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $626.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth about $5,523,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Similarweb in the 1st quarter worth about $4,527,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Similarweb by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 550,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 227,059 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC acquired a new position in Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,477,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. 42.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

