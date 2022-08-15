Barclays Cuts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$69.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$113.93.

Shares of CM stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$67.11. The stock had a trading volume of 924,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,232. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$113.32. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$59.03 and a 12 month high of C$83.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.66 billion and a PE ratio of 9.51.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.5700005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio bought 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$70.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,894.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$707,380.32.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

