Barclays Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €115.00 Price Target

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been given a €115.00 ($117.35) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €116.00 ($118.37) price target on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €129.00 ($131.63) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €107.00 ($109.18) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($127.55) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Symrise Price Performance

Shares of FRA SY1 traded up €0.50 ($0.51) during trading on Monday, hitting €111.50 ($113.78). The company had a trading volume of 285,719 shares. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($58.12) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($74.98). The business’s 50-day moving average is €105.93 and its 200 day moving average is €105.64.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

