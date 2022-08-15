Bank of Marin Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Bank of Marin cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 919.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 801.6% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IUSV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,911. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.10. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.