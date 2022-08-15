Bank of Marin Has $279,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bank of Marin lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,624 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in PayPal were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.38.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.37. 313,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,845,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.97. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $296.70. The company has a market cap of $117.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

