Bank of Marin Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of Marin lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.3% of Bank of Marin’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Bank of America by 471.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 996,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,329,000 after buying an additional 822,090 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,529,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.6 %

BAC traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $36.09. 474,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,731,707. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $289.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.02.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

