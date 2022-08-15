Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 4,360,000 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 730,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.
Bally’s Stock Down 0.0 %
Bally’s stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.76. 297,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,622. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average is $27.48. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $55.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.
Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.73. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $552.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 106.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bally’s will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Bally’s
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BALY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.
About Bally’s
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bally’s (BALY)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.