Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 4,360,000 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 730,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Bally’s stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.76. 297,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,622. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average is $27.48. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $55.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.73. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $552.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 106.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bally’s will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bally’s by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bally’s during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BALY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

