Baker Chad R Invests $2.61 Million in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Baker Chad R purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 276,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $207,873,000. DCM International VI Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,092,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,917 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,899,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,026,000 after purchasing an additional 848,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,382,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,865,000 after purchasing an additional 665,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SOFI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.50. 1,153,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,602,031. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $24.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $362.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.39 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $105,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,028,015.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $105,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,212,839 shares in the company, valued at $25,028,015.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,831,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,035,102.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 242,753 shares of company stock worth $1,464,211 and sold 12,114,918 shares worth $97,875,659. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.