Ayr Wellness (AYRWF) vs. Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) is one of 52 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Ayr Wellness to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ayr Wellness and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayr Wellness 0 1 4 0 2.80 Ayr Wellness Competitors 164 501 628 33 2.40

Ayr Wellness currently has a consensus price target of $29.83, suggesting a potential upside of 526.58%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 75.99%. Given Ayr Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ayr Wellness and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ayr Wellness $357.61 million -$16.95 million -26.44 Ayr Wellness Competitors $265.50 million -$63.33 million -9.47

Ayr Wellness has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Ayr Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ayr Wellness and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayr Wellness -1.93% -6.32% -3.68% Ayr Wellness Competitors 1,021.88% -160.21% 148.50%

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of June 23, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 48 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

