AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 825,800 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the July 15th total of 672,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AXS stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.19. 1,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,342. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AXS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. TheStreet lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,644,000 after acquiring an additional 288,068 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,048,000 after buying an additional 54,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,292,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,093,000 after purchasing an additional 24,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,146,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,280,000 after purchasing an additional 381,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,866,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,164,000 after buying an additional 43,469 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

