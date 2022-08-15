Axe Market Capitalization Reaches $67,146.88 (AXE)

Axe (AXE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. Axe has a market capitalization of $67,146.88 and approximately $4.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Axe has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00256055 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000498 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

