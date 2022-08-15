Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) CFO Sells $712,886.35 in Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 9,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $712,886.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,128,125.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.35. 700,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,293. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.62. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $83.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 57.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.