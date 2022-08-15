Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Avinger had a negative net margin of 219.16% and a negative return on equity of 183.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS.

AVGR traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 170,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,607. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $9.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.67. Avinger has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $19.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of Avinger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AVGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Avinger from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

