Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 66,139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,526,673 shares.The stock last traded at $92.45 and had previously closed at $92.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVLR shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.23.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. Avalara’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,701,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,756,762.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,200 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 2,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 6,583.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

