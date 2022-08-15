Auxilium Market Capitalization Hits $81,215.88 (AUX)

Auxilium (AUX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Auxilium has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Auxilium has a total market cap of $81,215.88 and approximately $12,369.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auxilium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000842 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000816 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
Auxilium Coin Profile
Auxilium (AUX) is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,900,578 coins. Auxilium’s official message board is forum.auxilium.global. The official website for Auxilium is auxilium.global. Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
