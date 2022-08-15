Audius (AUDIO) Hits Market Capitalization of $307.97 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $307.97 million and $16.36 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Audius has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,133.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004204 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00126300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00035840 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00065552 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,116,383,974 coins and its circulating supply is 818,441,374 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

