AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.18

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the communications equipment provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

AudioCodes has increased its dividend by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. AudioCodes has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AudioCodes to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AudioCodes Price Performance

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $22.97 on Monday. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 62,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 43,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About AudioCodes

(Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.