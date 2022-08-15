AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 207,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 32,645 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,718,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

AT&T Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of T stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.42. 460,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,161,223. The company has a market cap of $131.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.33. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

