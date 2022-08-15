Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Position Raised by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,299,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,003,000 after acquiring an additional 102,685 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,547,000 after purchasing an additional 703,842 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Atlassian by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 959,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM opened at $283.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $159.54 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TEAM. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.42.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.