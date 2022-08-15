Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAWW. Loop Capital cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $102.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide to $102.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.13.

AAWW opened at $100.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $101.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.08.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.06. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $3,320,022.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,467,524.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth $259,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 51.0% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 61.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares during the period.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

