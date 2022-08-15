Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Barrington Research

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 152.53% from the stock’s previous close.
ATTO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atento in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Atento from $28.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atento from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.
Atento Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ATTO opened at $5.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.26. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.43.
Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.
