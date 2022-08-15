Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Barrington Research

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 152.53% from the stock’s previous close.

ATTO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atento in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Atento from $28.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atento from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE ATTO opened at $5.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.26. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Atento in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atento during the 4th quarter worth $481,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atento by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Atento by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its stake in Atento by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 22,064 shares during the period.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

