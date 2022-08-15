ATB Capital Raises Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target to C$10.50

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at ATB Capital to C$10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 72.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.50.

Shares of SCL stock traded down C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,991. The stock has a market capitalization of C$427.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.93, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of C$4.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.56.

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$267.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$242.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that Shawcor will post 0.6421549 EPS for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

