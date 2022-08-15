AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading 11% Higher

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) traded up 11% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $12.91. 26,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,335,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 214.60%. On average, analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASTS. UBS Group AG increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

