Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Short Interest Up 23.3% in July

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900,400 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 730,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 492,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AIZ traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Assurant has a 1-year low of $144.18 and a 1-year high of $194.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.16.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler lowered Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

