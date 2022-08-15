ASD (ASD) Price Reaches $0.0895 on Top Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. ASD has a market cap of $59.09 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ASD has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One ASD coin can now be bought for about $0.0895 or 0.00000375 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,876.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004216 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00128171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00035846 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00066405 BTC.

ASD is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

