Ascent Group LLC Trims Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ascent Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in MetLife by 51.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.54. 115,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,563,738. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

