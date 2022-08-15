Ascent Group LLC Sells 23 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ascent Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,333 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $696,497,000 after buying an additional 620,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,828,875,000 after buying an additional 529,712 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 745,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,928,000 after purchasing an additional 452,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,277 shares of company stock worth $33,335,966 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $605.04. 23,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $551.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

