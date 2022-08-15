Ascent Group LLC Purchases 57 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 12,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.60.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.35. 38,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,382. The company has a market cap of $73.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.66.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

