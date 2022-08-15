Ascent Group LLC Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,304 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Adobe by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $513,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 820,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $465,310,000 after purchasing an additional 26,295 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 483 shares of the software company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Stock Up 0.8 %

ADBE traded up $3.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $449.26. The company had a trading volume of 83,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,865. The company has a market cap of $210.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $393.91 and a 200-day moving average of $424.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.