Ascent Group LLC Has $9.46 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ascent Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,840 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Ascent Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,160 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,197 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,941 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,904,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IWM stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.14. 1,166,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,519,807. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

