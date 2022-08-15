Ascent Group LLC Has $6.22 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 352.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,038 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 0.7% of Ascent Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Amgen by 625.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,884,000 after purchasing an additional 950,008 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Amgen by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $363,035,000 after acquiring an additional 898,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,962,892,000 after purchasing an additional 561,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

Amgen stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $249.90. The stock had a trading volume of 114,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,201. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.78 and its 200 day moving average is $240.81. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

