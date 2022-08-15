Ascent Group LLC Has $15.36 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,106 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Ascent Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,051 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,755,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,823,000 after buying an additional 1,133,396 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,630.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,086,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,632,000 after buying an additional 1,023,262 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,128,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,515,000 after acquiring an additional 795,607 shares during the period. Finally, New Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,876,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.38. 43,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,632,908. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $56.44.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.