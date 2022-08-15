Ascent Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,001. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.61. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.80 and a 1 year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.