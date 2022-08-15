Ascent Group LLC Buys 644 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,761 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.6% of Ascent Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 3,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Price Performance

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $314.04. 121,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,777. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.48.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

