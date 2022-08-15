Ascent Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC owned 0.18% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,738,000 after purchasing an additional 79,650 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.95. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,337. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.64. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.39 and a 12 month high of $153.04.

