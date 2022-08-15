Asana (NYSE:ASAN) and Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Critical Contrast

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) and Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Asana has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sapiens International has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Asana and Sapiens International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asana $378.44 million 14.08 -$288.34 million ($1.77) -15.82 Sapiens International $461.04 million 2.71 $47.17 million $0.95 23.86

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sapiens International has higher revenue and earnings than Asana. Asana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sapiens International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

92.5% of Asana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Sapiens International shares are held by institutional investors. 61.9% of Asana shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Sapiens International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Asana and Sapiens International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asana 2 3 5 0 2.30 Sapiens International 1 1 2 0 2.25

Asana currently has a consensus price target of $36.10, suggesting a potential upside of 28.93%. Sapiens International has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.33%. Given Sapiens International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sapiens International is more favorable than Asana.

Profitability

This table compares Asana and Sapiens International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asana -77.31% -144.13% -44.78% Sapiens International 11.15% 15.94% 9.18%

Summary

Sapiens International beats Asana on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asana

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings. It serves customers in industries, such as technology, retail, education, non-profit, government, healthcare, media, and financial services. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities. It also provides Sapiens DigitalSuite for customers, agents, brokers, risk managers, customer groups and third-party service providers; Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster and Sapiens ReinsurancePro reinsurance solutions; and Sapiens Platform, Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens PolicyPro, and Sapiens ClaimsPro, as well as Sapiens PolicyGo, and Sapiens ClaimsGo for workers' compensation. In addition, the company offers financial and compliance solutions, which comprise Sapiens FinancialPro, Sapiens Financial GO, Sapiens StatementPro, Sapiens CheckPro, and Sapiens Reporting Tools; and Sapiens Decision, an enterprise-scale platform that enables institutions to centrally author, store, and manage various organizational business logics. Further, it provides tailor-made solutions based on its Sapiens eMerge platform; and program delivery, business, and managed services. The company markets and sells its products and services through direct and partner sales. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

