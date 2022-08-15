Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a dividend payout ratio of 75.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.8%.

Shares of APAM opened at $39.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.51 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 131.59% and a net margin of 24.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

