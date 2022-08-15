Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the July 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ark Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

NASDAQ ARKR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.00. 11,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,477. The company has a market capitalization of $78.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02.

Insider Transactions at Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants ( NASDAQ:ARKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $39.59 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $92,015.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 5,500 shares of Ark Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $92,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $619,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 8,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $158,554.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 84,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,972.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,907 shares of company stock valued at $497,854 in the last three months. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Ark Restaurants by 107.8% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ark Restaurants by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its stake in Ark Restaurants by 5.4% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

