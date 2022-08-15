ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 2.6% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

ARKK stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.85. The stock had a trading volume of 696,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,245,719. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.50.

