Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Up 3.2 %

Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $18.60 on Monday. Aris Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARIS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

