Aris Water Solutions, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:ARIS)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ARIS stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,523. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. Aris Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $23.58.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $76.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.17 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

ARIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.