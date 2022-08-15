Ardor Tops One Day Volume of $6.10 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, Ardor has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $123.75 million and $6.10 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00115747 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00022815 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000632 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001481 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00255563 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00033701 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009424 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000113 BTC.
Ardor Profile
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
